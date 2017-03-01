Zimbabwe Floods Leave Hundreds Dead, ...

Zimbabwe Floods Leave Hundreds Dead, Displaced

March 03, 2017 2:32 AM Associated Press FILE - Zimbabwe's Minister of Youth Development, Indigenization and Empowerment Saviour Kasukuwere speaks during the Reuters Africa Investment Summit in Sandton, April 16, 2012. HARARE, ZIMBABWE - Floods in Zimbabwe have killed 246 people and left nearly 2,000 homeless since December, according to the government.

