Zimbabwe Floods Killed 246, Made Thou...

Zimbabwe Floods Killed 246, Made Thousands Homeless

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Big News Network.com

TEHRAN - Floods in Zimbabwe have killed 246 people and left nearly 2,000 homeless since December, government officials said. Saviour Kasukuwere, minister of local government, declared a national disaster and announced the death toll on Thursday, saying 128 people have been injured in the floods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big News Network.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,426 • Total comments across all topics: 279,323,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC