Zimbabwe: Firm Eyes U.S.$1,2 Billion Financial Closure for Power Station

THE Zimbabwe Power Company is targeting financial closure for the $1,2 billion Hwange Power Station capacity expansion project by April this year, well placed company sources said. This comes after ZPC, through a tender process conducted by State Procurement Board, awarded the contract for the 600MW capacity expansion of Hwange to Sino Hydro of China.

