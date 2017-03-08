Zimbabwe: Fired Mayor Kombayi Takes Minister Kasukuwere to Court

FIRED Gweru mayor Hamutendi Kombayi has approached the Bulawayo High Court to challenge his dismissal by local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere. Kasukuwere fired Kombayi and MDC-T councillor Kenneth Sithole last month after a tribunal found them guilty the duo and other councillors guilty of gross misconduct, maladministration and abuse of public funds.

