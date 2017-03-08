Zimbabwe: Fired Mayor Kombayi Takes Minister Kasukuwere to Court
FIRED Gweru mayor Hamutendi Kombayi has approached the Bulawayo High Court to challenge his dismissal by local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere. Kasukuwere fired Kombayi and MDC-T councillor Kenneth Sithole last month after a tribunal found them guilty the duo and other councillors guilty of gross misconduct, maladministration and abuse of public funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb 12
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC