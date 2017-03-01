Zimbabwe: Fake Bond Notes Suspect Released On Bail

A HARARE man who was caught printing counterfeit bond notes at a house in Dzivarasekwa over the weekend was Tuesday released on $300 bail with stringent reporting conditions. Prosecutor Stylon Marufu's bid to have the suspect remanded in custody failed after magistrate Tilda Mazhande ruled that the alleged offence only means that the public should be on the lookout, adding that stringent conditions would ensure that he does not abscond.

