Zimbabwe: Electoral Commission Chair ...

Zimbabwe: Electoral Commission Chair Walks Out of Meeting With Parties

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

ZIMBABWE Electoral Commission chairperson Rita Makarau and her commissioners walked out of a political parties' meeting that was being held at her Harare offices Tuesday morning. But on Tuesday, a visibly angry Makarau - while waving photocopied newspapers cuttings - said she was tired of being intimidated, harassed and personally attacked by some political parties through the media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,731,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC