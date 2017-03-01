Zimbabwe: Education Minister Dokora Slapped With U.S.$3,5 Million Lawsuit
Two software companies -- Zim Assist Private Limited and Purple Divine Technology -- have slapped the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Lazarus Dokora with a $3,5 million lawsuit for allegedly pirating a software for electronic student enrolment system. Harare entrepreneur Mr Nyasha Matongo, who is the owner of the two companies, claims to be the author of the software that was allegedly "stolen" by Dr Dokora and his team.
