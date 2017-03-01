Zimbabwe: Education Minister Dokora S...

Zimbabwe: Education Minister Dokora Slapped With U.S.$3,5 Million Lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Two software companies -- Zim Assist Private Limited and Purple Divine Technology -- have slapped the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Lazarus Dokora with a $3,5 million lawsuit for allegedly pirating a software for electronic student enrolment system. Harare entrepreneur Mr Nyasha Matongo, who is the owner of the two companies, claims to be the author of the software that was allegedly "stolen" by Dr Dokora and his team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,853 • Total comments across all topics: 279,265,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC