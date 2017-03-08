Zimbabwe: Dramatic Court Victory for ...

Zimbabwe: Dramatic Court Victory for Anti-Mugabe Protesters

THE Zimbabwean government's case against anti-President Robert Mugabe demonstrators has spectacularly collapsed after courts freed 65 residents police arrested last year at the height of the picketing. The residents of the impoverished Epworth suburb had been on trial for allegedly participating in wildcat protests held last year against government maladministration, police corruption and the government's ban on the importation of goods from neighbouring countries.

Chicago, IL

