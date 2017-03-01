Zimbabwe doctors call off strike ahead of civil service walk-out
Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers. Doctors at public hospitals went on strike on Feb. 15, demanding annual bonuses, an increase in on-call allowances and cheaper cars.
Read more at Reuters.
