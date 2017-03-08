Zimbabwe: Declare Mugabe Life President - Senator

Zanu PF Manicaland senator Judith Mawire has proposed that President Robert Mugabe must be allowed to rule for life in recognition of his role in the liberation of Zimbabwe. Mawire was contributing to debate in Parliament on Wednesday on a motion by Midlands senator Lillian Timveous which called for the alignment of the Electoral Act to the Constitution to ensure the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's mandate is strengthened.

