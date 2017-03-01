Zimbabwe: Civil Servants Reconsider S...

Zimbabwe: Civil Servants Reconsider Strike Bid

Civil servants say they are considering calling off a strike they had planned for next Monday to demand their bonuses after realising that the industrial action could be hijacked by opportunists for political expediency. Union leaders distanced themselves from pronouncements made by shadowy groups like #Tajamuka and the so-called National Vendors Union of Zimbabwe that they would join the civil servants strike saying theirs was purely a labour issue that had nothing to do with opposition politics.

