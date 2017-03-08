Zimbabwe: Canoe Operators Cash in On ...

Zimbabwe: Canoe Operators Cash in On Floods

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

In southern Masvingo, districts such as Chivi, Mwenezi and Chiredzi were the worst affected by the floods that also destroyed homes, roads, bridges and power lines. While the floods have stopped for now, with Government and donor organisations spearheading the rebuilding exercise, most communities are still counting the costs of the ugly hand of nature that initially appeared like a blessing before turning into a curse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,317 • Total comments across all topics: 279,514,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC