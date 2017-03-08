Zimbabwe: Cabinet Takes Action On Machete Murders

Cabinet has set up an inter-ministerial committee comprising Ministries of Home Affairs, State Security, Defence and Mines and Mining Development to deal with resurgent cases of murder using machetes as panners scramble for gold. Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa said there were rampant cases of cold-blooded murder by machetes and fierce fights among gold miners in Matabeleland South, Midlands and Masvingo provinces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.