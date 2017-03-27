Zimbabwe: Broke Opposition Party Fail...

Zimbabwe: Broke Opposition Party Fails to Pay Employees

55 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

More than 62 MDC-T workers on Wednesday held a demonstration at the opposition party's headquarters in Harare after going for more than 17 months without salaries. The Herald has it on good authority that the MDC-T leadership has been failing to pay salaries for over 110 of its employees after donors tightened the purse strings.

