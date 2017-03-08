Zimbabwe: Bridge Collapse Creates Hea...

Zimbabwe: Bridge Collapse Creates Health Time Bomb

THE influx of scores of touts and food vendors at the collapsed Nkankezi Bridge in Filabusi, Matebeleland South, has created a health time bomb and stoked other serious social problems, the local MP said last week. Nkankezi bridge links the Masvingo-Mbalabala, Gwanda and Zvishavane highway.

