Zimbabwe: Aspiring Farmer Duped of U.S.$7 000

Zanu-PF provincial youth member for Mazowe District Jonathan Nhamburo has appeared in court for allegedly duping a land seeker of over $7 000 using Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Advocate Martin Dinha's name. Nhamburo , who sits in the Lands Committee for Mazowe, allegedly masqueraded as Adv Dinha's aide.

