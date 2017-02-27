Zimbabwe: Abducted Activist Itai Dzamara Gets International Life Achievement Recognition
Political activist, Itai Dzamara, who was abducted by unknown assailants in March 2015, is one of the four human rights heroes that have been honored by Amnesty International with a Lifetime Achievement recognition. According to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association , Dzamara's achievement was announced by Amnesty International's senior director of research, Anna Neistat.
