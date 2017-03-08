Zimbabwe: 12 Cops Nabbed for Stock Theft

Zimbabwe: 12 Cops Nabbed for Stock Theft

TWELVE cops based at Zaka Police Station here have been arrested on allegations of circumventing laid down procedures when clearing cattle, in a development that saw villagers losing thousands of dollars to stock thieves. The suspects have also since been hauled before a police internal disciplinary hearing to answer to charges of violating the Police Act.

