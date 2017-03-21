Zim sends SOS for tropical storm floo...

Zim sends SOS for tropical storm flood victims

Financially and economically troubled Zimbabwe on Monday, launched an appeal for donations for flood victims to both the domestic and international communities. In making the appeal, Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko, who is acting President, said the impacts of the heavy and incessant rains were worsened by Cyclone Dineo, which was later downgraded to a tropical storm.

