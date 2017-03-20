Violence worries ahead of 2018 poll
Senators and chiefs have urged political parties to ensure the looming 2018 general elections are peaceful, amid a rise in violence that they blamed on ambitious politicians staking claims as candidates. This comes as critics and opponents say President Robert Mugabe has hung on to power by unleashing violence and terror, among other tactics.
