UN Rejects Report it is Seeking to Interfere in Zimbabwe Elections
The United Nations chief in Zimbabwe has rejected recent allegations the U.N. is seeking to interfere in the 2018 electoral process. A majority-government-owned newspaper, the Sunday Mail , stirred controversy this month when it published an article accusing the United Nations of plotting to rig upcoming elections to remove President Robert Mugabe from office.
