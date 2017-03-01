South Africa: Zimbabwe School Children Wade Through Floods As 'Shocking Death Toll Emerges'

Record-breaking rains in Zimbabwe have left at least 246 people dead and more than 2 000 displaced - but they've also had a devastating effect on schools in several parts of the country. The death toll is cumulative and covers all those who've drowned or been struck by lightning in Zimbabwe since the start of the rains in October last year, according to a written statement from Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere seen by News24.

