South Africa: 'Gay Is Not Okay' Case to Continue
The homophobic hate speech case against South Africa's former ambassador to Uganda, Jon Qwelane, is expected to continue in the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday. In July 2008, the Sunday Sun published a column by Qwelane titled "Call me names, but gay is not okay".
