Slow carbon credit sales hinder Zimbabwe forest protection
One of the world's largest forest conservation projects has managed to curb deforestation in northern Zimbabwe, but the slow sale of carbon credits - on which the project depends - threatens its expansion, its organizers said. Some 785,000 hectares of prime forest in Mashonaland West province have been preserved since the Kariba REDD+ project began in 2011.
