Poverty endangers the health of Zimbabweans- Chinamasa

17 hrs ago Read more: ZWNews.com

The Minister of Finance in Zimbabwe, Patrick Chinamasa says poverty remains the country's top enemy that is undermining the citizens' well-being characterized by experiences of economic, political, social discrimination and disempowerment. In his Interim Poverty Reduction Strategy Paper for Zimbabwe : 2016-2018, an approach to mitigate poverty, consistent with Zim Asset, Chinamasa says poverty further burdens the country's health sector in a number of ways.

Chicago, IL

