Picture: ZRP Cid cop smuggles guns to...

Picture: ZRP Cid cop smuggles guns to Zambia, arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ZWNews.com

A Bulawayo based CID police detective was recently arrested in Victoria Falls for allegedly attempting to smuggle firearms into Zambia. Sergeant Givemore Nkomo of Bulawayo's Pumula suburb was intercepted at the Zimbabwe-Zambia Border Post in the popular resort with a rifle and a revolver which he intended to handover to someone across the border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,457 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC