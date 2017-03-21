Picture: ZRP Cid cop smuggles guns to Zambia, arrested
A Bulawayo based CID police detective was recently arrested in Victoria Falls for allegedly attempting to smuggle firearms into Zambia. Sergeant Givemore Nkomo of Bulawayo's Pumula suburb was intercepted at the Zimbabwe-Zambia Border Post in the popular resort with a rifle and a revolver which he intended to handover to someone across the border.
