Mugabe Falls For Nana - Daily Guide Africa

Interacting with journalists in Accra moments before his departure from Accra after attending Ghana's 60th Independence anniversary celebration, President Mugabe said, "Here is the man I could relate to." After listening to him [Akufo-Addo] deliver his speech during the independence parade at the famous Black Star Square in Accra Monday, President Mugabe said he could not but tell President Akufo-Addo, "Thank you for making Nkrumah great."

