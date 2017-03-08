Mugabe dribbles past Zimbabwe Nationa...

Mugabe dribbles past Zimbabwe National Defence University bill

Friday Mar 10 Read more: ZWNews.com

Despite the Zimbabwe National Defence University Bill having had gone through both Houses of Parliament, and have been ready for his assent, President Robert Mugabe could only let it lapse, vanish, and die still birth at the end of the last Parliamentary session. According to a parliamentary watchdog, Veritas Zimbabwe, the bill had reached such an advanced stage that it had even been allocated its annual number as Act No.

