More charges against Cecil hunter

The state has laid a further charge against former professional hunter Theo Bronkhorst, in connection with the death of "Cecil the lion" which became the world's most famous animal after it was shot dead in a Zimbabwe game park by an American dentist. The state had previously said it would not prosecute Walter Palmer, the American hunter who shot Cecil with a bow and arrow on a farm near the Hwange National Park.

