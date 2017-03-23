Mnangagwa ally 'found dead' was shot;...

Mnangagwa ally 'found dead' was shot; bullet in Mhiripiri's head

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: ZWNews.com

Police detectives are now investigating the suspected murder of Mnangagwa ally, Zanu PF's Nathaniel Garikayi Mhiripiri after a bullet was found lodged in his head during a post mortem. Mhiripiri , who was the Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial secretary for labour and production, was found dead at his Abeid Farm, 12km on the outskirts of Rusape, last week on Tuesday after going missing for three days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,476 • Total comments across all topics: 279,819,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC