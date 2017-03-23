Mnangagwa ally 'found dead' was shot; bullet in Mhiripiri's head
Police detectives are now investigating the suspected murder of Mnangagwa ally, Zanu PF's Nathaniel Garikayi Mhiripiri after a bullet was found lodged in his head during a post mortem. Mhiripiri , who was the Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial secretary for labour and production, was found dead at his Abeid Farm, 12km on the outskirts of Rusape, last week on Tuesday after going missing for three days.
