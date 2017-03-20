Man arrested at HK airport with HK$514,000 in worked ivory
Customs said its officers intercepted a 20-year-old man who arrived in Hong Kong from Harare, Zimbabwe via Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday afternoon. During customs clearance, the suspected worked ivory was found inside the man's rucksack and a tailor-made vest kept in his hand-carry luggage.
