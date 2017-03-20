'Lion of Zimbabwe' Reflects on Indepe...

'Lion of Zimbabwe' Reflects on Independence Day

As Zimbabwe marks its 34th year of independence from colonialism, singing star Thomas Mapfumo sent a salute "to the brave heroes and heroines who joined the war of liberation." In a radio interview, Mapfumo - the "Lion of Zimbabwe" - recalled the time of the independence war.

Chicago, IL

