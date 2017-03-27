Legal fraternity in Zim happy with Lu...

Legal fraternity in Zim happy with Luke Malaba's appointment as Chief Justice

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: ZWNews.com

Justice Luke Malaba has been appointed the Chief Justice of Zimbabwe, by President Robert Mugabe with effect from 27 March 2017. Constitutional watchdog Veritas Zimbabwe has since congratulated the learned judge for his appointment, which it describes as a fitting culmination to a distinguished judicial carrier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,501 • Total comments across all topics: 279,954,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC