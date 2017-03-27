Legal fraternity in Zim happy with Luke Malaba's appointment as Chief Justice
Justice Luke Malaba has been appointed the Chief Justice of Zimbabwe, by President Robert Mugabe with effect from 27 March 2017. Constitutional watchdog Veritas Zimbabwe has since congratulated the learned judge for his appointment, which it describes as a fitting culmination to a distinguished judicial carrier.
