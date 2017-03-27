Joy for Zim traffic police as 'bribe ...

Joy for Zim traffic police as 'bribe fees' increase

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: ZWNews.com

Some motorists in Zimbabwe have noted with concern the recent increases of spot fines by the government backdating from January 2017, they allege this would mean rich pickings for the police manning roadblocks, who will be tempted to up bribe money accordingly. Zimbabwean police manning road blocks stand accused for demanding bribes from motorists for various offences, at one point even the Commissioner General of police Augustine Chihuri admitted that his officers were corrupt, bent on wanting easy monies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,738 • Total comments across all topics: 279,993,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC