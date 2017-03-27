Joy for Zim traffic police as 'bribe fees' increase

Some motorists in Zimbabwe have noted with concern the recent increases of spot fines by the government backdating from January 2017, they allege this would mean rich pickings for the police manning roadblocks, who will be tempted to up bribe money accordingly. Zimbabwean police manning road blocks stand accused for demanding bribes from motorists for various offences, at one point even the Commissioner General of police Augustine Chihuri admitted that his officers were corrupt, bent on wanting easy monies.

