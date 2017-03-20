ICRC Improves Facilities for Mentally...

ICRC Improves Facilities for Mentally Ill Inmates in Zimbabwe

The International Committee of the Red Cross has started rehabilitating some of the dilapidated Zimbabwe prisons, most built during the colonial era. The first one to be refurbished - Mlondolozi Prison, about 500 kilometers southwest of Harare - houses mentally ill inmates.

Chicago, IL

