Hero who saved children from house bl...

Hero who saved children from house blaze now faces deportation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Last month Robert Chilowa was hailed a hero after saving children from a fatal house fire - and this month he was told to get out of Britain. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35499355.ece/2a1ca/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-a15aa19d-b0b8-4688-b355-db11c2f57aa9_I1.jpg Last month Robert Chilowa was hailed a hero after saving children from a fatal house fire - and this month he was told to get out of Britain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb 12 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,435 • Total comments across all topics: 279,305,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC