Heavy rains wash away Zimbabwe's roads, leaving crops stranded

21 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

After two consecutive seasons of drought, heavy rains finally promise a good harvest in most parts of Zimbabwe 's Manicaland province. But farmers now face a new challenge: washed-out roads that will make it difficult to get their crops to market.

