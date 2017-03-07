[email protected]: Akufo-Addo's Speech Was 'De...

[email protected]: Akufo-Addo's Speech Was 'Deep' - Mugabe

President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe says President Nana Akufo-Addo delivered a 'deep' speech when he spoke at Ghana's 60th Independence Day parade held last Monday. The 93-year-old leader said the speech had undertones of a President who finds a lot of inspiration from Ghana's first president Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

