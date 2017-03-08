Feuding Zimbabwe musicians pen songs targeted at one another

Most Zimbabwean musicians have now been known for penning songs with lyrics targeted at one another as a way to settle personal scores, in most cases this has something to do with the 'who is the better musician' attitude among fans and musicians alike. For some whenever this matter is raised, what comes to their minds is the Tongai Moyo/ Alick Macheso alleged debacles.

