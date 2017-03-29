Feature: Hard life in transit camp af...

Feature: Hard life in transit camp after Zimbabwean flood

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

For 65-year-old Elizabeth Nyoni, bitter emotions aroused whenever she pondered how she would rebuild her life after recent floods destroyed her homestead, livestock and property. Sitting in a tent with five other grannies at Sipepa transit camp, Nyoni represents the hardest-hit group by the Cyclone Dineo in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,892,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC