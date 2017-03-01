Fears for Mugabe, 93, as he flees Zimbabwe on hospital run after - frothing at mouth'
Robert Mugabe, who will seek reelection next year in a bid to retain power until he is 99, left Zimbabwe on Wednesday. A spokesman for Mugabe, 93, told Zimbabwe's Daily News that the tyrant was in Singapore, where he has sought treatment in the past.
