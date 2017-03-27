Demand for crocodile skins high as meat demand drops
Zimbabwe-listed Padenga Holdings on Monday said it remained confident that current prices would hold as appetite for crocodile skin held despite the fact that meat consumption had gone down. The firm said the skin market had been unmatched by meat sales with the Asian market that looked lucrative in previous years now effectively closed.
