.com | Woman, 43, attacks 'hubby', breaks his ribs with shovel

WATCH: Would YOU put your hand into a swimming pool to fish out a snake? Zimbabwe 'snakeman' is a hit They're calling him Zimbabwe's Steve Irwin - and his fans on social media just can't get enough of him. Passionate about wildlife since he was a boy, Chawatama Marimo, 43, is frequently called upon to capture "problem" snakes in and around Harare.
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
