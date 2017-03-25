.com | Woman, 43, attacks 'hubby', br...

.com | Woman, 43, attacks 'hubby', breaks his ribs with shovel

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News24

WATCH: Would YOU put your hand into a swimming pool to fish out a snake? Zimbabwe 'snakeman' is a hit They're calling him Zimbabwe's Steve Irwin - and his fans on social media just can't get enough of him. Passionate about wildlife since he was a boy, Chawatama Marimo, 43, is frequently called upon to capture "problem" snakes in and around Harare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,397 • Total comments across all topics: 279,809,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC