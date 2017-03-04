.com | WATCH: This tracker dog behaves 'brilliantly' when Zim elephant charges
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has called for the reintroduction of the National Youth Service, a move seen by the opposition as a plot by the veteran leader to "unleash violence" ahead of the 2018 presidential elections. Harare - Being charged by an elephant would get anyone's blood pumping - but just look how well this tracker dog in Zimbabwe behaves! A short video clip posted to Facebook by the Environmental Stewardship Trust shows tracker dog Polaris sitting motionless in the back of a vehicle as an elephant thunders towards the car in Zimbabwe's Save Valley Conservancy.
