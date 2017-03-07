.com | Airlink adds direct route between Vic Falls and Cape Town
Cape Town- Travellers wanting to make the most of SA's Cape Town and Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls, can now do so with the new Airlink direct flight between the two hotspot destinations. The daily flights except for Saturdays, between Cape Town and Victoria Falls will be effective from 2 July.
