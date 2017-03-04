.com | Africa's elderly leaders get no prizes for hanging on

.com | Africa's elderly leaders get n...

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation recently announced that once again, no-one had earned its annual prize for Achievement in African Leadership. The prize is meant to recognise probity and commitment to democracy and, crucially, it is awarded to people who have relinquished power with grace rather than outstaying their welcome.

