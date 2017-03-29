China to donate 1 mln USD for flood v...

China to donate 1 mln USD for flood victims in Zimbabwe

"In order to provide relief for flood stricken areas in Zimbabwe, this year the Chinese government will donate 1 million The deaths were caused by lightning strikes, drowning and landslides, according to the Civil Protection Unit, which added that nearly North Province) where a total of 859 people were left homeless and are currently in a transit camp and an additional 100 households remain at risk. President Robert Mugabe on March 2 declared a State of Flood Disaster, leading to the launch of a domestic and international appeal for nearly 189 million dollars to help victims and repair infrastructure such as homes, roads, bridges, dams, schools, water and sanitation.

