China hands over 1 mln USD to Zimbabw...

China hands over 1 mln USD to Zimbabwean flood victims

1 hr ago

China on Friday handed over 1.06 million U.S. dollars to Zimbabwe to help hundreds of families affected by floods that hit the southern parts of the country in February. Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe Huang Ping said the friendship which exists between the two countries had spurred China to come to Zimbabwe's aid.

