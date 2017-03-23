Cheating wife caught pants down in maize field, killed by husband
Lovemore Kadzura A Manicaland farm worker allegedly murdered his wife after he found her being intimate with his workmate in a maize field. Christopher Taruona of Concopia Farm, popularly known as Dereki on the outskirts of Rusape, allegedly killed his wife after brutally assaulting her all over the body accusing her of having affairs with several men at the farm.
