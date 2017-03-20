Chance to snap up an original Spittin...

Chance to snap up an original Spitting Image puppet

They were among the best-known puppets of their time - and now fans of the long-running comedy TV show Spitting Image are being given a unique chance to get their hands on some of them. Five original puppets from the television series are to go under the hammer at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst this week.

